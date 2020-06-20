LAWRENCE — Kansas football has encountered COVID-19 for the first time.

The KU athletic department on Saturday announced that an athlete on the Jayhawk football team has tested positive for the coronavirus, less than a week after players returned to campus for voluntary workouts. Another KU football player has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

The player that tested positive for COVID-19 had no symptoms prior to returning to Lawrence, according to a news release. That individual is now self-isolating and is under the frequent observation of medical professionals.

"Our staff and doctors have been prepared for the inevitable situation where a student-athlete received a positive COVID-19 test and immediately followed the plans and policies prepared by Kansas Team Health," KU athletic director Jeff Long said. "Our student-athlete is being cared for and provided necessary items should he develop symptoms."

The athlete that tested positive for antibodies was unaware of previously contracting COVID-19.

Eighty-six athletes and 110 staff members on the Jayhawk football team have been tested through Saturday, according to the release.

"The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes remains the highest priority in our athletics department," Long said. "As our student-athletes choose to return at various dates in the coming weeks for voluntary activities, it is our priority to them, as well as their families, to ensure their health is appropriately cared for even more so now during this pandemic. …

"While we can be almost certain there will be additional positive tests, we are committed to properly handling each individual with the highest medical care and doing our part to mitigate the spread."