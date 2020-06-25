The Saline County Four Ball tournament, the second leg of the Salina County Golf Association's three summer events, gets underway Friday at GreatLife Golf and Fitness, with one half of last year's championship team returning to defend his title.

Coleman Houk, who teamed with former Kansas Wesleyan teammate Troy Watson to win the Four Ball last year, already has experienced success with new partner Bill Roberts. The two combined to win the Saline County Two-Man Scramble earlier this month.

Eric Holmes, president of the Saline County Golf Association, said entries for this year's tournament, which continues Saturday at Salina Country Club and wraps up Sunday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course, are "right at average" despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the scramble, we actually had a waiting list," Holmes said. "I think people were just excited to get out of the house.

"This should be a good tournament. We have a lot of powerhouse teams and former champions."

Among the entries are 2016 Four Ball champions Kevin Quinley and Garrett Rediker and former Wesleyan teammates Ben Hadden and Austin Odom. Rod Bradshaw and Daran Neuschafer will try to defend their senior division title, but could be pushed by 2020 Two-Man Scramble champions Doug Durr and Sam Walker.

Players make their own tee times for the Friday rounds. Complete results and tee times for the second and third rounds will be available online at salinecountygolf.com. Updates also can be found at salina.com.