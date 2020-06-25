The 11th annual Tiger Auction and Dinner, hosted by Fort Hays State Athletics, will take place ONLINE in 2020 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

FHSU Athletics will host a live event on Zoom, Saturday, August 22, 2020 to go along with the online auction. With the online format planned for this year, participants can place bids on items leading up to the live Zoom event, and for a few days after. Bidding for the online auction will start on Monday, August 17 at 9 AM and last until Friday, August 28 at 9 PM.

How do I participate?

Sign up for the live Zoom event by filling out the registration form mailed to your address, or our quick ONLINE FORM. You can also sign up by calling Tobi Neuburger at 785-628-4050.

Visit www.tigerauction.org to see auction items and to place bids. Information on the site will update throughout the months of July and August leading up to the online auction and live Zoom event.

Deadline to donate items for the 2020 Auction is July 31. If you have an item you would like to donate, contact Matt Cook at 785-324-0994 or mjcook8@fhsu.edu.

What to know about this year's format…

The live Zoom event will feature updates from Athletic Director Curtis Hammeke, head coaches, and special guests.

We will provide information in the near future on the process of pickup and delivery of items purchased.

FHSU Online Auction participants are encouraged to enjoy a nice meal and beverages from the comfort of their home during the live Zoom event.

Be on the lookout for the mailing, which will include a letter from Athletic Director Curtis Hammeke, a registration form for the Zoom event, and information about donating to Item #40.

Look for further updates on the event at www.tigerauction.org.