The Ottawa University women’s basketball team signed a transfer with a knack for scoring and a nose for the ball.

The Lady Braves added Jill Thalman, West Point, Utah, for the 2020-21 season. She is a transfer from Southwestern Oregon Community College and the University of the Virgin Islands. As a sophomore at Southwestern Oregon Community College, Thalman averaged a double-double off the bench for the Lakers. She shot 50% from the floor, 36.8% from behind the 3-pt line and 71.3% from the free-throw line.

In her freshman season at the University of the Virgin Islands, Thalman played in 16 games. She averaged 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. She shot 40.7% from the floor and 50% from the free-throw line.

At Clearfield High School, Thalman lettered in basketball and volleyball. She was a three-time first team all-region and second team all-state selection.

Thalman plans to major in psychology.