Mishaps and giving up huge innings were the signs of the Salina Falcons’ day Friday in day two of the Kansas Grand Slam Tournament.

The Falcons began the day seeing a four-run evaporate against Hays, and were able to fight back trailing by and force extra innings, but the Eagles four-run eighth was enough for a 14-10 victory.

Salina trailed 3-0 to the Kansas Senators and eventually took a brief 5-3 lead, but fell 13-5.

"When we give up six, seven runs in an inning, we’ve got to really work to eliminate those," Salina coach Luke Curry said. "Bad things are going to happen. We’re going to boot groundballs and)throw balls away. We need to do a good job after making a mistake of picking each other up and bounce back.

Against Hays, the Falcons had to overcome a three-run second by the Eagles and responded with five in the home half. Jonas Baughman drove in two on a single to give Salina a 5-3 lead after two.

Jason Duong increased Salina’s lead to 7-3 in the third with a 2-run double.

Hays then sprung together a six-run fourth to take a 9-7 lead.

The Falcons continued to chip away with a run in the fifth and Duong knotting things at nine in the sixth.

Hays’ Brady Kretuzer gave the Eagles at 10-9 lead in the seventh, but Nolan Puckett’s RBI double was enough to force extra innings.

"We’ve been down in games, and been down big in some games," Curry said. "I really have yet to see our guys lay down and roll over for a team. They just come together and scrap, and fight back. They take it one run at a time.

"I’m proud of our guys of battling back. We just need to work to not give up those big innings, so we don’t get into those situations."

Grand slam rules indicate that if the game ends with a tie after seven innings, the international tiebreaker goes into effect with the ninth hitter in the batting order starting the inning on second base.

With two outs in the eighth, Hays plated four to take a 14-10 lead. Salina was able to get two with two outs, but left the bases loaded.

Puckett and Duong each went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.

After be held scoreless through three innings against the Senators, the Falcons recorded their first run in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Connor Anglin. Josh Weiser scored on a wild pitch in the fifth and had an RBI single to knot things at three. Puckett added an RBI to give the Falcons a 5-3 advantage.

"We found a way to get on base, (and) get the next guy up," Curry said. "Just move the runners over and trying to do the little things."

With the lead and some confidence on the defense, the mishaps began early in the home half of the sixth, which led to the 10-run frame for the Senators. Both teams were battling for position to see who will qualify for bracket play.

Salina (6-5) will play in a consolation game at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Dean Evans Stadium against the fourth-place finisher of Pool B.

"It’s a big game," Curry said. "You’ve got Millard North, Hays and the Senators tonight, they’re all great teams. The big thing tomorrow for our guys is to come out and come together, and compete and get some momentum so we can turn the page these next couple of weeks."