Kam Wells embraced high-pressure situations as an all-league guard for the Shawnee Heights girls basketball team and catcher for the T-Birds’ state championship softball team.

These days Wells approaches her position as a certified nursing assistant at The Healthcare Resort of Topeka with the same passion.

"My junior year I decided to go to Washburn Tech and become a CNA," said Wells, a recent Heights graduate. "Right before we went to state (softball) my junior year I got the job and I’ve done it for over a year now.

"At first it was really tough because it’s a completely different atmosphere and being a CNA isn’t a 17-year-old’s job. Most 17-year-olds aren’t like, ’Oh yeah, CNA, I want to do that.’ It’s very tough, but since my senior year started, every time I went to my job I loved it. I love being there."

The Healthcare Resort offers patients a rehab facility, hospice care, assisted living and long-term care, and Wells’ experience at the facility has her mulling a full-time career in the medical field.

"I think in the future my main goal is to be either a director of nurses, which is kind of the big boss in the nursing realm, or a nurse practitioner," said Wells, selected as the 2020 Topeka Shawnee County most inspirational female athlete.

Wells’ on-the-job training has taken on added importance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she said that experience has given her additional respect and empathy for the patients she works with.

"Since COVID hit we aren’t able to have visitors, so their families can’t come and see them and talk to them like they would normally do on an everyday basis,’’ Wells said. "I have people that live at my nursing home that their families come in every day and they hang out with them and eat dinner with them, but once COVID hit they stopped that.

"Visitors have not been allowed to come in since March, so the way I see it is right now they’re kind of like my family and I’m kind of like theirs. When I go in (to work), if I have an extra 10 minutes in my day I’m going to go in and I’m going to visit them.’’

The coronavirus also brought an early end to Wells’ high school career and deprived Shawnee Heights’ softball team of a shot at a fourth straight Class 5A state championship.

Wells, who carried a 3.79 grade point average at Heights, said she has used her job as a way to help fill the void left by a spring without softball.

"As soon as we found out the season was canceled, all of the seniors were distraught,’’ she said. "We were so upset because this was supposed to be our last year together and we were all so excited, and to hear that news, it crushed all of us.

"I didn’t want to be down, so I put my feelings into my job and I focused a lot of my job, and it really did help me. I feel like if I didn’t have my job ,I don’t how I would have been doing during that time with softball being canceled.’’

Wells, who plans to play softball at Des Moines (Iowa) Area Community College next season, said she feels good about what she’s been able to accomplish in her current position.

"I usually don’t think about it, but then my family’s like, ’What you’re doing, it’s something. Your work ethic and what you do is something special,’ " she said. "Hearing that from my family makes me proud of myself and makes me happy."

Shawnee Heights girls basketball coach Bob Wells couldn’t be prouder of his three-year starter, who averaged 10 points as a senior en route to earning first-team All-United Kansas Conference honors.

"It is inspiring to see our young people today as they grow and mature as Kam has to become heroes in our community,’’ Wells said.

OTHER MOST INSPIRATIONAL FEMALE CANDIDATES

TAYLOR BURKHARDT, SILVER LAKE

Burkhardt was a key member of Silver Lake’s volleyball, basketball and softball programs while also being a member of the pom team. "Taylor is a leader with both her actions and her words,’’ Eagles softball coach Nick Hamilton said. "She spends countless hours at the school working with her teams.’’ Burkhardt helped Silver Lake win 3A state championship teams in both volleyball and softball. GPA: 3.9.

SOPHIA HODGE, TOPEKA HIGH

Hodge swam each of her first three seasons for Topeka High, earning first-team All-City and All-Centennial League honors as a sophomore and junior and second-team recognition as a freshman. Hodge, who had shoulder surgery after her freshman season, qualified for state in multiple events all three seasons for the Trojans. Hodge plans to swim at Sterling. GPA: 4.3.

DARYN LAMPRECHT, SILVER LAKE

Lamprecht was a volleyball and softball standout for the Eagles, helping Silver Lake win 3A state championships in both sports. "Daryn not only has a passion for competing at a high level and improving herself in the process, but she also has a true love for the game of volleyball’’ Silver Lake coach Sarah Johnson said. "She inspires everyone around her to find joy in each competitive moment.’’ GPA: 3.9.

KINLYN LUNDIN, ROSSVILLE

Lundin was a standout throughout her career for Rossville, including being a three-time All-Mid-East League selection in softball. Lundin also earned All-State recognition in 3A for the Bulldawgs during her career. GPA: 3.48.

HALLEY ROBINETT, WASHBURN RURAL

As a first-year wrestler, Halley won a Centennial League individual championship and placed fifth in the first-ever girls state tournament to help Washburn Rural capture the team championship. Robinett was also a state qualifier last fall in 6A tennis and was a 2020 Kansas Governor’s Scholar. Outside of school Halley was one of only 0.5% of Boys Scouts to ever earn the Summit Award. GPA: 4.84.