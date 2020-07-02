Luke Curry was visibly frustrated after watching his Salina Falcons stumble through a doubleheader loss Wednesday night against the Great Bend Chiefs.

When they weren't putting runners on base, they came up short in their own efforts to score runs, resulting in a 10-3 first-game loss and a 6-2 setback in the nightcap at Dean Evans Stadium.

Great Bend managed 10 hits in the opener, but what irked Curry the most was seeing his three pitchers combine to walk eight batters and hit two more. Throw in four errors and the inability to make the Chiefs pay for their miscues and there was plenty of blame to go around.

"Ten free bases, that's not going to work," Curry said of the walks and hit batters. "We can't be giving away free 90s (feet). We've got to cut back on the walks.

"We've got to hit the strike zone and let guys make play. Physical errors are going to happen, but mental mistakes are what we've got to eliminate."

The Falcons never led in the doubleheader. They fell behind 4-0 in the top of the second inning, and after answering with three in the bottom half — Nolan Puckett drove in two with a double — they three times left runners in scoring position.

Chay Gruber was 3 for 3 with a double, Layton Holden 2 for 2 and Einar Vargas drove in two runs for Great Bend. Joseph Moeder, the first of three Chiefs pitchers, got the victory while Falcons starter Josh Weiser took the loss.

Brennan Pavey had two of Salina's three hits.

Great Bend scored three runs on five hits in the first inning of the nightcap and led 6-0 before the Falcons turned a pair of leadoff walks, Cooper Thompson's infield RBI single and a wild pitch into a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. But that was the extent of Salina's offense, which produced just two hits.

Holden started and pitched two scoreless innings for the victory, while Salina starter Jovan Suarez took the loss. Suarez got the Falcons' first hit on a single to right in the fourth inning.

"Offensively, we just have to have a better approach at the plate," Curry said. "A lot of times we just go up there swinging.

"We just have a ways to go right now in learning the game of baseball."

The Falcons have a week off before traveling to Newton next Wednesday for a doubleheader.