OTTAWA — The Newton Post 2 Senior Knights American Legion baseball team used a pair of pitching gems to claim a sweep of the Ottawa Arrows Wednesday in Ottawa.

Newton won the first game 6-3 and the second game 5-1. Newton wins the season series four games to none.

In the first game, Gavin Cusick pitched four innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on no hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Kobe Burns finished the game for the save, allowing a hit with a walk.

Karsen Keeler drove in three runs for the Knights. Cole Lujano went three for four hitting with an RBI. Josh Edson also drove in a run. Trev Golubski went two for four hitting.

Tied 3-3, Newton scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning and another in the seventh.

Carson Hein had Ottawa’s sole hit, driving in a run. Brendan Oshel also drove in a run.

Antonio Espinosa pitched six innings in the loss, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Hein finished the game, allowing a run on three hits with a strikeout.

In the second game, Camden Fenwick threw five innings of shutout ball, allowing two hits, four walks and seven strikeouts. Griffin Davis finished the game, allowing a run on one hit with two walks and a strikeout.

Ayden Alterman pitched four innings for Ottawa in the loss, allowing five runs — three earned — on two hits with six walks and three strikeouts. Brett Hadl pitched 2.1 innings, allowing one hit, two walks and six strikeouts. Jackson Lytle pitched the final two outs for the Arrows.

Newton scored a run in the second inning and added two each in the fourth and fifth innings. Ottawa scored in the bottom of the seventh.

Ian Akers and Gavin Cusick each drove in two runs for Newton. Liam Robertson had the sole RBI for Ottawa.

Newton is 10-8 and hosts Salina at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

First game

Newton;120;200;1;—6;11;3

Ottawa;003;000;0;—3;1;5

Cusick (W), Burns (S) 5 and Boston; Espinosa (L), Hein 7 and Oshel.

Second game

Newton;010;220;0;—5;3;2

Ottawa;000;000;1;—1;3;2

Fenwick (W), Davis 6 and Boston; Alterman (L), Hadl 5, Lytle 7 and Robertson.