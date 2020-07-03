After longtime Topeka Bowhunters Association shoot cook Dusty Gomel was diagnosed with breast cancer, organizers began looking for a way to help her pay for medical expenses.

Topekan Jerry Perrin said the TBA recently decided in lieu of its 44th annual Jamboree on Aug. 1 to do a benefit shoot for Gomel as she undergoes chemotherapy and gets set for extensive surgery.

"We have decided to sponsor a 40 3D benefit shoot for Dusty and her family, with all proceeds going to help them through this difficult time," Perrin said.

The event is contingent on COVID-19 restrictions put in place at that time. Shooting begins at 7 a.m. and continues until everyone has finished shooting. Perrin added that lunch would be available at that event.

The event includes 40 3D targets and will cost $10 to enter, free for cubs. The club asks to bring exact change to limit the spread of coronavirus through money-handling exposure. No trophies or prizes will be given away as this is a benefit shoot.

In addition to the regular rules and regulations, a few extra items have been added because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will not be a sign-in for the event, and though score cards will be available for personal use, they will not be turned in. Groups are asked to be kept small in size and to observe social distancing. Event-goers will need to bring their own lawn chairs as the TBA will not be renting tables and chairs for this event.

For more information, contact Gary Hunsicker at 785-246-4033.

Duck stamps unveiled, on sale

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service unveiled its 2020-21 Federal Duck Stamp and Junior Duck Stamp last week, with both stamps going on sale as of June 26.

The new Federal Duck Stamp features a pair of black-bellied whistling ducks painted by artist Eddie LeRoy of Eufaula, Ala. The sales of that stamp will raise millions of dollars for habitat conservation to benefit wildlife and the American people.

The Junior Duck Stamp, which raises funds to support youth conservation education, features a wood duck painted by Madison Grimm, 13, of South Dakota.

The new duck stamps are available for purchase online, at many sporting goods and retail stores, and some post offices and national wildlife refuges. Find all buying options at https://tinyurl.com/obwryzd/.