Shawnee Heights product and Kansas State junior Wyatt Hubert has been named to the watch list for Chuck Bednarik Award, announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

Hubert is the first Wildcat since D.J. Reed in 2017 to be named on the watch list for the award, given annually to the college football player of the year. Former Wildcat Chris Canty was a finalist in 1996 and Arthur Brown was a semifinalist in 2012.

A first-team All-Big 12 performer last year, Hubert has recorded 11.5 sacks in his first two seasons, tied for the second most by a Wildcat prior to their junior season. He started 12 games last season and had 33 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks.