HESSTON — Hesston College named Taylor Littleton as its new head volleyball coach.

Littleton succeeds Casey Cole, who resigned in May to take a position with Athletes in Action, a Christian sports ministry.

"I am very excited to start at Hesston because of the close community, and I am really looking forward to seeing the growth and development in each student-athlete as they continue their journey through Hesston College," Littleton said.

Littleton spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Barton County Community College in Great Bend, where she helped lead the Cougars to a 64-45 record, 32-16 in that span. The team reached as fas as the NJCAA Division I, Region VI semifinals in that span.

Littleton played two seasons at Barton County, where she was a Jayhawk Conference All-Academic selection and a second-team All-Jayhawk Conference pick. She helped lead the Cougars to a Region VI title and a national tournament berth.

She signed to play at NCAA Division I Mississippi Valley State, later transferring to Ottawa University. At OU, she earned All-KCAC honors.

She is a 2011 Derby High School graduate.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Excelsior College and a master’s degree from California University of Pennsylvania.

She begins her tenure .

The NJCAA volleyball season has been shifted to the spring because of the COVID-19 outbreak.