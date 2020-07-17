July 18 through 26

All times Central

NOTE: At this time, all competition in the PCL and CIF has been suspended until further notice. All other competitions are subject to change, Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, July 18

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors vs. Ottawa @ Junction City noon, Newton Seniors vs. Salina 2 p.m. @ Junction City.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Cheney @ Newton 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Junction City 10 a.m., Newton Seniors vs. Topeka noon @ Junction City.

Monday, July 20

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Great Bend 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Houston (SS) @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m. (exhibition, Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, July 21

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Great Bend @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Houston @ Kansas City 1:05 p.m. (exhibition, Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, July 22

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Great Bend 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake @ Orlando 8 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ St. Louis 3:05 p.m. (exhibition, Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, July 23

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Tourney TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Great Bend @ Newton 7 p.m.

Friday, July 24

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Tourney TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, July 25

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Tourney TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 4:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, July 26

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Tourney TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

