Most families with K-12 students had the opportunity to experience homeschooling for the first time near the end of the last school year. A national poll this spring indicated that 40% of families were considering this option for the 2020-21 school year. One obstacle that these families can face is how to provide their homeschooled children with extracurricular activities such as sports. A local organization was recently created to help provide these homeschool activities.

The Northeast Kansas Saints organization has been developed to provide athletic and other opportunities for parent-directed, private homeschool families. The sports program is for students in 6th through 12th grades. NEK Saints will field teams for:

Cross-country (fall)Girls volleyball (fall)Girls tennis (fall)Boys soccer (fall)Girls and boys basketball (winter)Girls soccer (spring)Boys and girls track (spring)

The coaching staff has over 100 years of coaching experience, all of whom coached at the high school or middle school level during 2019-20.

NEK Saints will be part of the Metro Christian Athletic Association league competing against schools from the Topeka and Kansas City region. The Saints will also compete in regional and national tournaments. NEK Saints are also an Approved School with KSHSAA, allowing them to compete against KSHSAA-member schools.

To learn more, visit their website at www.neksaints.com, or contact NEKSaintsAD@gmail.com.