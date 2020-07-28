Patrick Mahomes owns Kansas City.

Mahomes, the Chiefs' superstar and Super Bowl-winning quarterback, has joined the Royals' new ownership group, the baseball franchise announced Tuesday. An NFL and Super Bowl MVP after just two seasons as a full-time starter, Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs this offseason the could reach up to $503 million in total earnings.

Royals chairman, CEO and principal owner John Sherman said the ownership group is "very proud and excited" to have Mahomes as its newest member.

"Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field," Sherman said in a news release.

The son of a former MLB pitcher — his father, Pat Mahomes, spent 11 seasons in the majors — the younger Mahomes also spent time on the diamond during his career at Texas Tech. Those roots helped form a "real passion for the game of baseball," Sherman said.

Sherman also noted Mahomes' "deep commitment to Kansas City."

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

A 6-foot-3, 230-pounder who turns 25 on Sept. 17, Mahomes has thrown for 9,412 yards, 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions with a 65.9% completion percentage in his 31 career games.

"He’s proven himself to be one of the top professional athletes and competitors anywhere, and he’s built a championship culture," said Sherman, who officially acquired the Royals from former owner David Glass in November 2019. "He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball. We look forward to many years of a winning partnership."