Down one shot to begin Sunday’s final round of the TGA City Two-Man Best-Ball/Scramble, Adam Head and Drew Judd rode an early eagle to a 10-under 60 and a two-shot win over first-round leaders Brad Shaffer and Richard Swan.

Head and Judd finished at 124 following Sunday’s scramble format, while Shaffer and Swan came in with back-to-back 63s for a 126.

The victory also clinched TGA Player of the Year honors for Head. Head captured his first TGA City Match Play title in early June and then took second in the City Four-Man with Judd, Mac McFarland and Zach Hillmer and placed 12th in the City Stroke Play.

After making birdie on their first hole, Head and Judd got a huge boost toward their title hopes when Judd drove the green on the par-4 No. 3 and they converted the eagle putt. They followed with birdies on Nos. 5 and 7 to make the turn with a 31.

Shaffer and Swan, meanwhile, made four birdies on the front including three straight on Nos. 5, 6 and 7 to stay tied going to the back nine.

On the back, Head and Judd took a two-shot lead with birdies on Nos. 11 and 13, but Shaffer and Swan cut the deficit to one with a birdie on No. 14. Head and Judd then made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 and closed out the win and a back-nine 29 with a birdie on No. 18 when Head hit to eight feet and made the putt.

Shaffer and Swan came in with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 for a back-nine 31.

McFarland and Scott Weibel took third at 129, posting a 62 on Sunday.

TGA City Two-Man Best-Ball/Scramble

At Lake Shawnee GC (par 70)

Final results

Championship flight

124 – Adam Head-Drew Judd, 64-60

126 – Bradd Shaffer-Richard Swan, 63-63

129 – Mac McFarland-Scott Weibel, 67-62

130 – Jack Hillman-Jacob Diehl, 67-63

131 – Justice Valdivia-Alex Valdivia, 67-64

132 – Greg Shirron-Taylor Dunahm, 67-65

First flight

135 – Giles Frederickson-Blake Buessing, 69-66; Matt Francis-Brian Walker, 68-67; Jayson Duncan-Tyler Duncan, 70-65

136 – Steve Halley-Max Stucky-Halley, 69-67

138 – Garrett Heim-Jake Bervert, 70-68

139 – GT Coe-Chris McPheron, 70-69

Second flight

136 – Eddie Shirron-Jim Sanders, 71-65

138 – Kevin Matayka-Max Mountford, 71-67; Brady Sisk-Tim Bervert, 71-67

144 – John Waldo-Jason Walker, 73-71

145 – John Herman-Matt Barker, 77-68

153 – Dawson Zimlich-Nolan Brewer, 82-71

157 – Randy Gibson-Justin Jackson, 84-73

166 – Bernie Schmidtlein-Sheena Schmidtlein, 89-77