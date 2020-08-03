SMITH CENTER — The Thomas More Prep-Marian Monarchs summer baseball team took a 4-3 loss to the Alma (Neb.) Seniors in the final of the Blue Raiders tournament at Smith Center.

The Monarchs led 3-0 after five innings but Alma scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. Alma’s two runs in the seventh came off a wild pitch and a passed ball.

The Monarchs (23-11) went in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Jace Wentling had two hits in the final.

In the semifinal, the Monarchs rolled to a 17-1 win over BDS Legion Seniors in three innings. Mason Robbins, Kirk Huser, Nick Herrman and Drew Werth each had two hits.