86th NBC World Series

Aug. 3

at Eck Stadium

Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)

Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)

at Hobart Detter Field

Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)

Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5

Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5

Tuesday’s games

at Hobart-Detter Field

Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10

Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1

Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3

at Eck Stadium

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3

Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)

Wednesday’s games

Consolation second round

at Eck Stadium

Rose Hill Sluggers 9, Colorado Cyclones 7

Hattiesburg Black Sox 9, Denver Cougars 4

at Hobart-Detter Field

Hutchinson Monarchs 12, Kansas City All-Stars 1 (6 inn.)

Houston Express 15, Austin Lonestar 7 (8 inn.)

Thursday’s games

Consolation third round

at Hobart-Detter Field

Houston Express 5, Rose Hill Sluggers 3

Hutchinson Monarchs 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4

Championship quarterfinals

at Eck Stadium

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 2, Hays Larks 1

Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Liberal BeeJays 0

Friday’s games

Consolation fourth round

at Eck Stadium

Houston Express 5, Liberal BeeJays 4

Hutchinson Monarchs 11, Hays Larks 3 (7 inn.)

Saturday’s games

at Eck Stadium

Championship semifinals

Santa Barbara Foresters 5, Cheney Diamond Dawgs 1

Consolation quarterfinals

Hutchinson Monarchs 10, Houston Express 4

Sunday’s game

at Eck Stadium

Consolation semifinals

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 10, Hutchinson Monarchs 3

Monday’s Game

at Eck Stadium

Championships

Santa Barbara Foresters 12,

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 3

Snt.Bar.;ab;r;h;bi;Cheney;ab;r;h;bi

M.McLain ss;5;3;2;2;Glenn 3b;5;0;1;0

Jung 2b;5;1;2;3;Specht 2b;5;0;1;0

Encarnacion dh;6;1;2;2;Bartlett cf;4;0;1;0

Boissiere 1b;3;1;1;0;Andrews 1b;2;0;1;0

Cardenas c;3;0;0;0;Sims 1b;1;0;0;0

Holgate rf;1;0;0;0;Ashby dh;4;0;0;0

Caulfield rf;3;2;2;1;Castillo rf;2;0;1;0

Dykstra cf;5;0;0;0;Kennard lf;2;0;0;0

Cullen rf;4;1;1;1;Scott rf;2;0;1;0

Oakley lf;0;0;0;0;Verners ph;1;1;1;0

S.McLain 3b;5;3;3;1;Russ c;0;0;0;0

;;;;;Miller ph;1;0;0;0

;;;;;McGee c;2;1;1;0

;;;;;Stewart ss;1;0;0;0

;;;;;Farmer ss;3;1;1;3

TOTALS;40;12;13;10;TOTALS;35;3;9;3

Snt.Bar.;300;232;200;—12

Cheney;000;000;003;—3

E — Dykstra, Stewart. LOB — SB 9, Che. 8. 2B — Specht, S.McLain, Bartlett, Glenn. HR — Jung (2), Cullen (2), M.McLain (2), Farmer (1). SB — Scott, Caulfield 2, Boissiere, S.McLain 2, M.McLain. Sac. Bunt — Russ. Sac. Fly — Jung.

Santa Barbara;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Nastrini;4;4;0;0;2;4

Proctor, W;1;1;0;0;0;0

Warrecker;1;0;0;0;0;2

Mullen;1;1;0;0;0;1

Adams;1;0;0;0;0;1

Trest;1;3;3;3;0;2

Cheney;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Wilson, L;.1;3;3;3;1;0

VanDeventer;2.2;3;x;x;1;4

Rodd;1.2;4;3;3;1;2

Pierce;1.1;2;2;1;0;0

Postlethwait;1;1;2;2;1;0

Arrant;1;0;0;0;1;1

Westbrooks;1;0;0;0;0;0

VanDeventer faced two batters in the fourth inning.

WP — Wilson. Balk — Rodd. HBP — Cardenas (Wilson), M.McLain (Postlethwait).

Umpires — Plate: Schepis; First: Wagers; Second: Strobel; Third: Harlow. Time — 3:00.