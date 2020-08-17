After welcoming its athletes to campus last week, Bethel College opened its fall sports practices Saturday in accordance with Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics rules and guidelines.

The football team opens the season Sept. 12 at home against Avila. The volleyball team opens the season Sept. 5 at the Kansas Wesleyan Invitational. The cross country team opens the season Sept. 5 at the Central Oklahoma Invitational. The men’s and women’s soccer teams open the season Sept. 5 at home against Benedictine. The men’s and women’s tennis teams open the season Sept. 11 and 12 at the Tiger-Jinx Invitational in Arkansas City and Winfield. The golf team opens the season Sept. 14 and 15 at the Bethany Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Club.

NOTE: All schedules subject to change.