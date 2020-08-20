DREW BAXTER, JUNIOR, SEAMAN

Baxter helped lead Seaman to a 28-10 record as a sophomore, earning second-team All-City and second-team All-Centennial honors. Baxter registered 279 kills last fall, with 554 assists, 190 digs and 46 service aces.

BROOKLYN DeLEYE, SOPHOMORE, WASHBURN RURAL

DeLeye was an All-City, All-Centennial League and All-Class 6A first-team selection and named the city and league newcomer of the year as a freshman after helping lead the Junior Blues to a 40-6 record and a second-place finish in the 6A state tournament. DeLeye registered 511 attack kills and 437 digs last fall while serving 94.3%.

KALI HENRY, JUNIOR, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS

Henry helped Shawnee Heights post a 27-9 record last fall as a sophomore, earning second-team All-City recognition. Henry also earned second-team honors from the United Kansas Conference.

DEJAH MILLER, SENIOR, HAYDEN

Miller bounced back from a serious knee injury as a sophomore to help lead the Wildcats to a 30-14 record and the 4A state championship last fall. Miller earned All-City, All-Centennial League and All-4A first-team recognition as a junior, recording 254 kills, 41 blocks and 126 assists with 35 service aces.

TAYLOR RUSSELL, SOPHOMORE, WASHBURN RURAL

Russell established herself as a top hitter for the Junior Blues as a freshman despite missing time with a broken wrist, helping Washburn Rural post a 40-6 record and a second-place finish in the 6A state tournament.

CAMRYN TURNER, SENIOR, SEAMAN

Turner was named the city and Centennial League player of the year as a junior while also earning All-5A first-team honors. Turner led the Vikings to a 28-10 record in 2019, posting 453 kills, 408 assists, 333 digs, 41 blocks and 24 service aces. Turner was also a first-team All-City and All-Centennial League pick in basketball.