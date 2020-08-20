Head coach Mike Helmer has announced the addition of former Grizzly Ericka Mattingly to the Butler bench.

After a stellar finish to her collegiate career with the University of Kansas City Missouri, Wichita native and NJCAA All-American Ericka Mattingly is back as an assistant coach for the back-to-back KJCCC and Region VI Championship Grizzly women's basketball team.

"It means the world to us to have her back in our program," said head coach Mike Helmer. "She has been such a huge part of our program since the day she got here. She represents everything our program stands for and I am thrilled she is back with us."

Mattingly made a name for herself during her two years in the Kansas City area as she was most recently named 2020 Sportswoman of the Year by the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation as well as Female College Athlete of the Year in the first-ever regional Honorary ESPY's presented by Sports Radio 810 WHB and ESPN. That was icing on top of an already stellar collegiate basketball career.

"It was an amazing feeling to be recognized with those honors," commented Mattingly. "Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, I couldn't celebrate or participate in any of the banquets, which was upsetting for sure. However, it was awesome to be nominated alongside the Super Bowl Champions and to know my hard work paid off the last couple of years."

Last season, Mattingly was named the WAC Player of the Year, becoming the first in school history to receive that honor. A starter in all 31 games, she led the Roo's in points, assists and steals for the second straight year. She finished top five in the conference in points (15.8 - 3rd), assists (4.3 - 4th) and steals (2.4 - 2nd).

During her junior year, Mattingly was selected to the All-WAC First Team, Defensive Team and Newcomer Team as a 31-game starter. She led the conference in points (19.8), steals (3.2) and assists per game (6.1), becoming the first player in conference history to lead the league in all three statistical categories.

At Butler, Mattingly started all 31 games leading the Grizzlies to a 21-10 record and a Region VI quarterfinal appearance during the 2017-18 season. She led Butler in scoring averaging 14.5 points per game while also leading in rebounds (6.3), assists (3.8), and steals (3.8). Mattingly was named NJCAA Third Team All-American her sophomore year.

Prior to Butler, Mattingly spent her freshman season playing at the University of Texas Arlington. She appeared in all 31 games during the 2016-17 season starting in 30 of them. She led the team in assists per game with 3.8 per game and averaged 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Mattingly joins a veteran and very successful staff in head coach Mike Helmer and longtime assistant Abby Fawcett.

"She (Ericka) will be a great mentor to the girls on our team," commented Helmer. "She is a leader as a coach as well as someone for our girls to look up to and she knows what it takes to be successful."

"The list can go on and on for what I chose to come back to Butler," said Mattingly. "I played for Coach Helmer and Coach Fawcett my sophomore year of college. I absolutely loved them and the community here at Butler. It is a phenomenal group of coaches to come back to. Not only to play for but to build lifelong relationships with. That is what sports is all about. Throughout the remainder of my college career, Coach Helmer and I kept in contact and there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to come back and coach with both him and Coach Fawcett. I am super excited to get started and be able to give to our girls this year what they gave to me."

Mattingly led Wichita South High School to four straight 6A State Championships and was a 2015-16 All-State selection.