An Ellis Junior High School football coach and an Ellis High School soccer player have tested positive for the coronavirus, Ellis USD 388 Superintendent Corey Burton said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ellis junior high football practice was canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The coach who tested positive was last present at practice on Friday and will not attend practice until cleared by medical staff, Burton said.

Burton said USD 388 will be working with the Ellis County Health Department to contact trace individuals considered close contacts.

The soccer player who tested positive was last at soccer practice on Friday. Ellis players join with Thomas More Prep-Marian’s team for the soccer season. The player who tested positive has isolated and will not return to play until cleared, Burton said.

"Due to our transportation of Ellis players to TMP for practice each day, all Ellis players and coach were determined to be a close contact to this positive case," Burton said. "All other Ellis players and coach will be quarantined for 14 days.

"We are alerting you to this development because we believe that open communication and district health is important. We are working closely with the Ellis County Health Department to keep our students and staff as safe as possible. In the meantime, know that USD 388 will continue with our safety and health protocols. These protocols include masks, sanitizing hands, wiping down equipment and other sanitizing processes."