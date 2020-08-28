Six-year-old Paxton Buchman, of Council Grove, had a great day of fishing recently.

The young man says his favorite things to do are to watch bull riding and fishing. He learns a lot about fishing from watching fishing shows on television.

Recently, he caught a 10-pound flathead catfish. He said he also hooked into a "huge" blue catfish, but it snapped his line after a long, hard fight.

"He snapped my line," Paxton said in an email to KVOE radio host Phil Taunton. "I was really upset, but when I get bigger I'm going back for that big guy and I'm going to catch him!"

Paxton said he's going to be really sad when school starts back up and he can't go fishing every day.

