SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ tennis team opened the season with a pair of titles and a pair of second-place finishes Thursday at the Salina South Singles Quad.

Newton finished the tournament 10-2 overall. Salina South Gold was 9-3. Salina South Green was 4-8. Valley Center was 1-11.

"So proud of the girls accomplishments today," Newton coach Nick Sisson said. "They all followed their strategy and got the win for our team."

Newton claimed two titles — Madelynn Hamm at first singles and Shelby Spencer at fourth singles. Both finished 3-0.

Selena Aguilar at second singles and Hallie Watkins at third singles each finished 2-1 to take second place.

Newton competes at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the McPherson Invitational.

Salina South

Singles Quad

(Newton results)

Newton 10 wins, Salina South Gold 9 wins, Salina South Green 4 wins, Valley Center 1 win.

First singles — 1. Madelynn Hamm (3-0): W Laura Brucker SS Go. 8-1; W Katen Putman SS Gr. 8-3; W Lily Wilson VC 8-1.

Second singles — 2. Selena Aguilar (2-1): L Emma Shuda SS Go. 8-6; W Brylee Sader SS Gr. 7-6 (retired); W Emma Taylor VC 8-1.

Third singles — 2. Hallie Watkins (2-1): L Brooklyne Baird SS Go. 8-7 (7-5); W Riley Weber SS Gr. 8-3; W Gabi Glidewell VC 8-7 (8-6).

Fourth singles — 1. Shelby Spencer (3-0): W Ellie Power SS Go. 8-3; W Jaedyn DeGarmo SS Gr. 8-1; W Bethany Prochnow VC 8-0.