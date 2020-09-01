Basehor-Linwood, Lansing and Leavenworth high schools have all announced guidelines pertaining to fan attendance for athletic events this fall.

Each of the three schools’ guidelines follows the executive orders and other legislation made by the Kansas state government but will distribute tickets differently among other aspects. Here is how each school will handle fan attendance this season.

Basehor-Linwood

Each visiting participant may purchase two tickets and each home participant will be able to reserve four tickets to all activities in which a gate is charged and the capacity limit is met.Gates will be charged for varsity football, volleyball and boys’ soccer.All passes – senior, staff and activity – will be suspended until guidelines are lifted.Spectators should sit as a family and socially distance from other families.Spectators will not be allowed near participant groups or on fields of play.Chairs are allowed at varsity football and boys’ soccer events to allow for further social distancing.Masks must be worn at all times indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.No re-entry is allowed.Spectators will not be allowed to sit along fences of outdoor facilities.Concession availability will be limited and may not be available at all.Sub-varsity events will not require a ticket as long as the capacity limit is kept and social distancing guidelines are met.

Lansing

Each home participant may reserve two tickets for each home event.Gates will be charged for varsity football, volleyball and boys’ soccer.Students must have tickets to attend athletic events.No students will be allowed to attend sub-varsity events.Masks must be worn at all times inside and outside.Only passes issued by the United Kansas Conference will be accepted.Spectators will not be allowed near participant groups or on fields of play.Spectators will not be allowed to sit along fences of outdoor facilities.No re-entry is allowed.No outside food and drink are allowed and concessions will be limited or not available at all.

Leavenworth

Each participant may pre-purchase four tickets for each home event.Gates will be charged for varsity football, volleyball and boys’ soccer.Sub-varsity contests followed or accompanied by varsity events will require pre-purchased tickets.Sub-varsity contests only will require a Leavenworth Sports Pass.Students must have a ticket to attend any event.Spectators should sit as a family and socially distance from other families.Spectators will not be allowed near participant groups or on fields of play.Spectators will not be allowed to sit along fences of outdoor facilities.All passes – senior, staff and activity – will be suspended until guidelines are lifted.All tickets must be purchased online at leavenworthathletics.comMasks must be worn at all times for indoor events and when not social distancing at outdoor events.

Basehor-Linwood is scheduled to begin the season Friday at home against Tonganoxie. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the Midco Sports Network. Lansing also opens its season at home Friday against Lincoln. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and can be viewed on 810varsity.com