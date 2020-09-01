LAWRENCE — Kansas football fans may want to have a pot of coffee on standby for the team’s upcoming opener.

The Jayhawks will kick off their season at 9 p.m. Sept. 12 against Coastal Carolina at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, with the contest set to air nationally on FS1. Fox Sports announced the game’s start time Tuesday morning.

Baylor, West Virginia and Kansas State all received earlier start times for their Sept. 12 openers, with the Bears and Mountaineers playing 11 a.m. contests against Louisiana Tech and Eastern Kentucky, respectively, and the Wildcats playing host to Arkansas State at 2:30 p.m. Baylor’s contest will air on Fox, while WVU and K-State will compete on FS1.

KU announced Monday that fans will not be permitted to attend the Jayhawks’ opener.

"While we are not able to have fans in attendance for this game due to the pandemic, the next highest priority was getting our student-athletes on national television," KU athletic director Jeff Long said in a news release. "We have players from all across the country on our football team and playing on FS1 in the 9 p.m. time slot will provide their families and KU football fans the opportunity to watch.

"While it may be a later kickoff than we are accustomed to, (head coach Les) Miles and the team are excited to play in front of a national audience to start the season."

Start times for the Jayhawks’ nine remaining contests, all within Big 12 play, have yet to be announced. KU will begin conference action with a Sept. 26 matchup against Baylor in Waco, Texas.