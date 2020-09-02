Sometimes when a goal is disallowed, it can be demoralizing for a team but not for the Andover Central Jaguars boy’s soccer team.

Blake Fimreite responded with the decisive goal to give Andover Central the 2-1 win over Wichita Trinity on Tuesday night.

"Good for the boys, Andover Central head coach Steven Huskey said." The reason why you schedule hard games is to be mentally tough,"

The win is the first in the history of the brand new Andover Central Stadium.

"I think it’s sinking in with the kids," Andover Central head coach Steven Huskey said. "We were talking about in our group chat how when they’ll be adults and with their kids, they’ll be able to come and say they’re apart of the first win at the stadium."

The Jaguars found themselves on the board first when Colton Ruggles found the back of the net in the first half. It’s a lead they would take into the break.

"He’s [Colton] only a sophomore," Huskey said. "Very excited for him to get that opening goal."

After a goal was disallowed, the Jaguars pressed, dominating possession and put the pressure on the Knights.

Trinity, who is coming off a 20-0 win over Circle, may have been viewed as running the score up on Circle, took an onslaught of possession, especially in the second half.

Miniutes before Fimreite’s goal, the officials took away an Andover Central goal, citing Fimreite fouled the defender prior to scoring.

A cross into the box was played hard, falling deeper into the box and at the feet of a Trinity defender but solid play from Jared Cromly as he took it away from the Trinity player, finding Fimreite, who was wide open just outside of the keeper’s box for the go ahead score in the 71st minute.

Cromly also had a goal against Wichita Classical on Friday night.

Andover Central will take their 2-0 record on the road to play Hutchinson on Thursday, Sept. 3.

"That’s going to be a tough one, no doubt." Huskey said. "All 11 guys know how to play soccer."