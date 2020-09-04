Welcome back to another season of high school football. We weren’t sure if we would be here but here we are, for now.

There are some solid first round county games, including one that’s in county. A new coach and some new faces once again. Let’s see our five-minute guide to the season’s first week.

Coffeyville-Field Kindley at Augusta

A rematch of a classic opening round playoff game in Week 1? Don’t mind if I do.

Augusta beat Coffeyville in double overtime to advance out of the first win. Augusta held a 19-6 before Coffeyville took advantage of the mistakes and tied it.

Augusta had a chance to tie it at the end of regulation but a bad snap saw Augusta forced to scramble. Jett Hand picked up the loose ball, throwing it up to Jacob Money. He scrambled and was pulled down at the 1-yard line, ending regulation with the game tied at 19-all.

On the first play of overtime, Justin Causing would get back into the end zone, another 10-yard touchdown run, giving Augusta the 26-19 lead.

Aaron Rutherford answered two plays later, equalizing the game at 26-26.

On the next possession, Rutherford would fumble and Tallon Martin would recover, giving the Orioles their chance at victory.

Tyler Kohls hit the 33-yard field goal to push the Orioles into the next round.

Augusta is coming in with one of their strongest teams in recent years. After winning a playoff game last season and returning a core of their skill players on both sides of the ball, the Orioles are going to be a formidable opponent.

How consistent will the Orioles be this year? They had their moments where they looked really good and then head scratching losses. The maturity will help with the inconsistency.

Coffeyville will bring in a new head coach and new expectations after bowing out to Augusta last year. Deonta Wade was an assistant Parsons last season and now is the new head man in Coffeyville.

Rutherford returns as the quarterback for Coffeyville.

Independence at El Dorado

Last season, the Wildcats used a fourth down, goal line stand to beat Independence. That was the young Wildcats, this year they welcome back an experienced team that went through some up and downs.

Will El Dorado have a kicking game this season? That remains to be seen. If they can find a kicker (a punter is included but understood when mentioning this) it could really change the way teams approach how they defend and attack the Wildcats.

It wasn’t the best season for the Bulldogs either. John Black’s second year will welcome back only a handful of starters from last year’s team that went 2-7.

Prediction: El Dorado 16, Independence 7

Douglass at Remington

Last season, Douglass lost 19 starters. They went through the gauntlet of the Central Plains league and came out the other side a more experienced team. The Bulldogs will need all of the experience against Remington.

The Mustangs went through a similar gauntlet last season but won their final two games of the season to build some momentum into this season. It’s been their moniker the last couple of seasons, lose all your games except for the final two.

Douglass has a bunch of returning starters and Remington does not. That could be an easy deciding factor in the first game of the season. That in-game experience is invaluable at this point of the season.

Prediction: Douglass 26, Remington 22

Andover at Maize

Maize is one of those teams who have set themselves a part from the rest of the Wichita area teams. They were handled by Derby but everyone is handled by Derby. They might be the toughest test for the Trojans all season.

Andover is sporting a new head coach and a new offense. While Eli Fahnestock isn’t coming back, Ashton Ngo is probably a better fit for the power gun offense. Dusenbury had good success at Garden Plain and we might see the same success at Andover. Will it be immediate? We’ll see.

Andover was 1-5 in games decided by seven points or less last season. That has to be an anomaly and should be a much improved this season.

With no David Kemp, the kicking game is going to be a question mark. Having that consistent leg to help you win games is gone. What will Andover do?

Prediction: Maize 28, Andover 14