The host Junior Blues rode their balance to a seven-stroke victory in Tuesday’s Washburn Rural Invitational girls golf tournament at Wamego Country Club.

Rural won the team title by a 343-350 margin over Mill Valley as senior Madelyn Luttjohann and juniors Kaitlyn Crough and McKenna Merrick all shot 83s in tough conditions to tie for fifth place individually.

The Junior Blues got a 94 (tie for ninth) from sophomore Avery Scott to round out their top four.

Mill Valley junior Charley Strahm took medalist honors with a 79 while Free State junior Addyson Meadows was second with an 80 and St. James Academy junior Beth Grant and Mill Valley junior Libby Green tied for third with 83s.

Free State sophomore Claire Berquist finished eighth with a 93 while Wamego was led by sophomore Kirby McKee, who tied for ninth with a 94.

TEAM SCORES

Washburn Rural 343, Mill Valley 350, Free State 371, Wamego 393, St. James Academy 407, Washburn Rural (white) 418.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Strahm, MV, 79; 2. Meadows, FS, 80; 3. (tie) B. Grant, SJ, and Green, MV, 82; 5. (tie) Crough, WR, Luttjohann, WR, and Merrick, WR, 83; 8. Berquist, FS, 93; 9. (tie) McKee, Wam, Haymaker, MV, and Scott, WR, 94.

Other Washburn Rural — Nelson 95, Peterson 111.

Washburn Rural (White) — Hickam 98, Culberson 99, North 105, Meier 116.

Other Free State — Covert 98, Spriggs 100, Stammeyer 107, White 112.

Other Wamego — Pierson 97, Hoobler 98, Sanner 104, Springer 109, Moss 125.

Lawrence — Hayden 111, Dye 115, Fowler 125.

WASHBURN RURAL SOCCER 10, HIGHLAND PARK 0

Washburn Rural’s boys soccer team evened its record at 1-1-0 with a 10-0 win over city and Centennial League rival Highland Park Tuesday at McElroy Field.

Senior Jack Hutchinson led the Junior Blues with four goals while junior Porter Schafersman had two goals and sophomore Easton Bradstreet and seniors Jackson Rohn, senior Ethan Hensyel and Alec Clemmon all scored a goal apiece.

Hensyel had three assists while Bradstreet and freshman Bennett Hallauer were credited with two assists apiece.

Junior Wyatt Arnold picked up the shutout in goal for the Junior Blues.

WASHBURN RURAL 10, HIGHLAND PARK 0

Highland Park;0;—;0

Washburn Rural;10;—;10

Washburn Rural — Goals: Hutchinson 4, Schafersman 2, Bradstreet, Rohn, Hensyel, Clemmons. Assists: Hensyel 3, Bradstreet 2, Hallauer 2. Shutout: Arnold.

TOPEKA WEST SOCCER 5, LEAVENWORTH 2

Freshman Devon Rutschmann scored three goals Monday as Topeka West rolled to a 5-2 non-league boys soccer win over Leavenworth at Topeka West.

The Chargers also got goals from Jonathan Ayala and Carmelo Foy while Kai Gillis, Jacob Jachens and Harrison Lane were all credited with assists.