The Newton High School football team had Class 4A power Andover Central on the ropes before suffering a 41-34 loss last week.

The Derby Panthers were riding high on a 26-game winning streak and a pair of Class 6A titles before falling to defending Class 5A champ Mill Valley 45-14 last week.

Those are the colliding story lines as Newton hosts Derby at 7 p.m. Friday at Fischer Field in AV-CTL I play.

Newton tied the game with 9:24 remaining in regulation, but Andover Central scored 63 seconds later. Newton had two chances to score in the remaining time. The Railers gave up two interceptions for touchdowns in the first half.

Derby trailed 35-7 by halftime. Derby scored again with 10 seconds left in regulation.

The Panthers are led by quarterback Lem Wash, who hit 15 of 21 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. Wash also rushed for 78 yards and a score. Dylan Edwards caught five passes for 116 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards.

Newton was led by Ben Schmidt, who hit 19 of 34 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Kenyon Forest rushed 18 times for 150 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pass for a touchdown. Peyton Maxwell had 11 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Maxwell also threw a touchdown pass.

Newton coach Chris Jaax could not be reached for comment.

AROUND THE AV-CTL I

Maize South (1-0) @ Salina South (0-1)

Maize South will be playing its initial game of AV-CTL I play, coming off a 56-0 win over Great Bend. Salina South fell to McPherson 56-25.

Salina South’s Weston Fries passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Brandt Cox rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Colin Schreiber had 175 yards receiving with a score.

Maize (1-0) @ Campus (1-0)

Maize topped Andover 20-6 last week while Campus edged Salina Central 37-32.

Maize was led by Josh Sanders with 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Sanders also scored on an 85-yard kickoff return. Avery Johnson passed for 82 yards. Jacob Hanna had 37 yards receiving.

Non League

Hutchinson (1-0) @ Garden City (0-1)

Hutchinson downed Valley Center 21-13 last week, while Garden City fell to Manhattan 21-7.

Alec McCuan rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown for Hutchinson.

Garden City was led by Zane Burns with 130 yards passing and 28 yards rushing with a touchdown. Jerry Artega had 101 receiving yards.