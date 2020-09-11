A team of high school-aged and youth anglers based in Basehor will take nine teams to the Kansas Bass Nation State Championship at the Bone Creek Reservoir Saturday and Sunday.

Bobcat Bass – originally named BLHS BASS – is a community youth bass club that formed two years ago with just three teams. The organization is made up of both high school and youth teams from Basehor-Linwood, Lansing, Tonganoxie and Piper schools. It is made up of 12 teams on both the youth and high school side.

The anglers competed in four events in a regular season that was shortened by COVID-19 at Melvern Lake, LaCygnes Lake, Milford Lake and Wilson Lake.

This weekend, the high school teams of Owen Blackburn/Colton Hutchinson and Aiden Tripe/Ethan Tripe will compete for state titles. On the youth side, Evan Vielhauer and Carson Youngblood, Cydney Hutchinson and Brylee Little, Joey Batesel and Dylon Ewing, Cole Franzen and Levi Sorenson, Gavin Denney and Carter Markley, Cale Denney and Jonas Lawler-White, and Logan Plum and River Kiernan will be among 30 teams competing this weekend.

Follow Bobcat Bass on Facebook for results from this weekend’s competition.