The Jayhawk chapter of the Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation hosted its youth dove hunt on Sept. 1 at the Clinton Wildlife Area and had a great showing of young outdoors enthusiasts.

A total of 23 youth hunters — both boys and girls — attended the event, with many of their parents and grandparents along to help. The youths harvested close to 50 birds on the day. The young hunters used approximately 900 shells, so it's safe to say they got a lot of shooting in on the day.

The chapter has more hunting events planned this fall, including a youth pheasant hunt slated for the morning of Sunday, Oct. 11, at Eckman Hunting Preserve, 988 E. 1800 Road in Baldwin City.

That event is open to youths ages 10 to 16, free of charge, and will take place rain or shine.

Organizer Jon Francis said the hunters are split into groups of three, one group in each of the two fields, along with mentors and dogs for a two-hour slot to go over safety and hunter education, shoot trap and then hunt the last hour, with the first slot beginning around 8 a.m. and the last session beginning at 2 p.m. Hunters are asked to arrive to their session 15 minutes early.

Space is limited to the first 42 people who sign up.

For more information on that event and to register, contact Francis at 785-550-5663 or jfrancis.lous@gmail.com.

DELIA

DU sporting clays event on tap

The Jefferson County chapter of Ducks Unlimited also has a fun event coming up for shooting sports enthusiasts, with a sporting clays event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Cokeley Farms, 7260 126th Road in Delia.

Entry for that event is $35 for 50 targets, which includes a hamburger or bratwurst lunch with chips and water.

One ticket per each round shot will be awarded, with three door prizes — one flat of 12-gauge shotgun shells, one flat of 20-gauge shotgun shells and a sporting clays punch card donated by Cokeley Farms.

There will also be a silent auction.

For more information on the DU sporting clays event, contact John Hertlein at 785-640-3113 or Will Cokeley at 785-771-3817.

LAWRENCE

KCC Special Olympics benefit redated

The Kansas Crappie Club’s rescheduled Special Olympics benefit tournament is set to take place Sept. 20 on Clinton Reservoir in Lawrence.

Pre-registration is $100 per two-person team by Sept. 14, or $125 on the day of the event. Big fish entry is $20 per person. Tournament sign-in begins at 5:30 a.m. at Boat Ramp No. 2, located next to the marina at 1329 E. 800th Road. The tournament will run from safe light until the weigh-in at 2 p.m., also at the boat ramp. Teams will weigh the seven best crappie.

For more info, contact Kim Brice at 785-424-0830 or by email at: kbrice@lkpd.org.