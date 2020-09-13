Nickerson goes 5-0 at Ellsworth Invite

ELLSWORTH — The seventh-ranked Nickerson High School volleyball team flexed its muscles Saturday at the Ellsworth Invitational, going 5-0 on the day to capture the championship.

Nickerson began the invitational by defeating Republic County with ease, 25-9, 25-18.

Nickerson received a much stiffer challenge from defending 1A state champions Central Plains, but the Panthers prevailed in three sets, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18.

Nickerson had to overcome another first-set defeat in its next match against Ellinwood, but again came away with a victory, 23-25, 25-22, 25-14.

The Panthers defeated Sacred Heart in straight sets 25-18, 25-19 to advance to the championship.

The Panthers faced host Ellsworth in the championship, but did not allow the opposing crowd to get to their heads. After a decisive 25-14 win in the first set, Nickerson squeaked out a 26-24 win in the second set to cap off a 5-0 day.

Nickerson improves to 9-2 on the season and is next in action on Tuesday in a triangular at Haven with Halstead also in attendance.

Hutchinson soccer ends Maize South Tournament with win

WICHITA — The Hutchinson High School boys soccer team ended its stay at the Maize South Soccer Invitational with a 2-0 win over Valley Center on Saturday for seventh place.

Hutchinson and Valley Center played a scoreless first half, but the Salthawks came out in the second half and netted a pair of goals.

Hutchinson’s leading scorer, Wyatt Johnson, pushed one past the goal keeper less than 10 minutes into the second half, and Sergio Gallegos gave the Salthawks a 2-0 lead with a breakaway goal with 24:20 left in the game.

Hutchinson did a good job of keeping the pressure on Valley Center the rest of the game to secure the victory.

Hutchinson began the tournament with a 5-0 loss to eventual champions Maize South. Hutchinson then dropped its next game to Andover, 3-1, before settling for seventh place.

Hutchinson’s Eric Mendoza was named to the All Tournament Team.

The Salthawks are now 2-3 on the season and will travel to Valley Center on Tuesday.

Buhler XC excels at Wamego; Crusaders well represented in state rankings

WAMEGO — With five runners placing in the top 20, the Buhler High School boys cross country team dominated the Wamego Invitational on Saturday.

Tanner Lidhahl led the way with a second-place performance at 16:04.79. Tanner Newkirk of Topeka Hayden won the invitational with a time of 15:56.9.

The Crusaders also had top-10 finishers in the form of Hayden Keller (fifth, 17:2799) and Kaden Lohrentz (seventh, 17:53.82).

Wyatt Bunce was 12th at 18:01.26 and Spencer Hines was 19th at 18:19.06 for the Crusaders. Buhler won the team title with 44 points, while Topeka Hayden was second with 60 and Wamego rounded out the top three at 62.

In the latest Kansas Cross Country Coaches Poll, Buhler is the top-ranked team in Class 4A.

The Buhler girls were third at the Wamego Invite, headlined by a third-place finish from Leah Bentley. Bentley finished with a time of 20:37.75.

Chapman’s Taylor Briggs was the run-away winner with a time of 18:10.14.

Amaleigh Mattison placed 11th at 21:46.67, and Krysten Hamby gave the Crusaders three top-20 finishes by placing 16th at 22:08.23.

Taryn Horning placed 25th at 22:55.62 and Grace Whisler finished 41st at 24:07.26.

The Crusaders placed third at Wamego with 80 points. Eudora was second with 69 points, while Baldwin - who placed five runners in the top 10 - won the invite with 29 points.

The Buhler girls are ranked second in Class 4A behind Baldwin.

The Crusaders are in Hutchinson on Thursday at Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course.

McPherson tennis edges South for team title

SALINA — Two of the top teams in Class 5A battled for the Salina Central Invitational Championship on Saturday, but it was the McPherson Bullpups edging the Salina South Cougars in the end.

McPherson tallied 61 points to edge out South’s 56 points. Host Salina Central rounded out the top three with 49 points.

McPherson received a strong performance from Patty Huerta, who went 3-1 and placed second in singles. Huerta won her first match by an 8-0 score and then won 8-3 in the quarterfinals. Against Salina Central’s Janae Montoya in the semifinals, Huerta came up with a clutch 8-7 (2) victory.

Huerta fell to No. 1 overall seed Callie Sanborn, of Salina Central, in the championship, 8-3.

"Patty Huerta played some of her best tennis today," McPherson head coach Tyler Brown said. "It was awesome to watch her semifinal match against Salina Central's Montoya - that was the best I've seen her play."

Sydney Achilles went 2-2 in singles to finish sixth. In her opening round match, Achilles fell behind 6-1 to Maize South’s Grace Tos before rallying off seven straight games to win the match.

Achilles’ also won an 8-7 (2) mach over Maize’s Madison Witt to reach the fifth-sixth place match.

"Today was her first tournament playing singles so she was a little slow out of the gate going down 1-6 in the first round to Maize South before making a massive comeback," Brown said.

The doubles team of CeAnna Allen and Perrin Schneider were tested all day, and came away with a 3-1 record and a second-place finish.

The duo won an 8-6 match in the quarterfinals and an 8-7 (5) match in the semifinals. Against Salina South’s Iliana Armbrust and Alexxa Nunemaker in the championship, Allen and Schneider were defeated, 8-6.

McPherson’s other doubles team of Taylor Berger and Maddie Dobson also reached the semifinals and went 2-2 for fourth place.

Brown believes both his doubles teams can be very good this season.

"My hope with the doubles is that they start to realize how good they really are," Brown said. "Sometimes I feel like I have more confidence in what they can do than they believe in themselves. But it is a process and we continue to get better each week.

"Our goal is to hopefully be playing our best tennis for league, regionals and state."

McPherson is right back in action on Monday at Campus.