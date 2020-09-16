HAVEN — The Nickerson High School volleyball team competed in a triangular at Haven, with Halstead also in attendance.

Halstead went 2-0, including a three-set win over Nickerson (22-25, 25-23, 25-23). Halstead also defeated Haven in three sets (18-25, 25-14, 25-20).

Nickerson then defeated Haven to conclude the triangular (25-12, 25-17).

Haven will search for its first win of the season on Sept. 22 against Hesston. Nickerson is now 10-3 on the year and is back in action Sept. 24 in a triangular with Kingman and Sedgwick.