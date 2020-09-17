KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for the first week of the 2020 season. The awards go to Liberty High School coach Chad Frigon and Lansing High School coach Dylan Brown.

As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a $500 player health and safety grant from the Hunt Family Foundation. Additionally, both coaches will be presented congratulatory footballs autographed by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a certificate recognizing their selection. Both coaches are now qualified for the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award, which will be voted on later this fall.

Lansing has opened the season with two straight wins. The Lions defeated Lincoln College Prep 26-7 and then followed with a 12-7 win against Piper.

"We at Lansing are humbled and honored to receive this award from the Chiefs," Brown said. "This is truly an award for the players and the entire coaching staff and the work they have put in since June 1st ‘til now. It's a great honor to be recognized for our efforts that lead to our performance. Thank you very much!"

In its 24th season, the 2020 High School Coach of the Week is a joint initiative of the Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football League. This program is designed to recognize and reward Kansas City area high school coaches for superior performance on a weekly basis while honoring individuals who are shaping today’s youth and tomorrow’s leaders.