For most of the season, one team has stood out at the top of the Kansas Crappie Trail.

Gardner’s Tony Niemeyer and Louisburg’s Ryan German entered the 2020 KCT State Championship on El Dorado Reservoir with a comfortable lead in the season-long points standings and seemed like the odds-on favorite to win a state title, as well.

However, anything can happen on a big-fish lake like El Dorado. And something unexpected did happen.

Lawrence’s Jeremy Conway and Tonganoxie’s Bob Purh — the Top Secret Jig Co. Rookie Team of the Year — shocked the field by winning the event Sept. 12-13 with a whopping 25.51-pound two-day bag to edge out Niemeyer and German by almost a half-pound (25.01).

"I knew that Puhr and Conway were good fishermen, even though they were considered a ‘rookie’ team that has had a respectable year," tournament organizer Dylan Faulconer said. "With that being said, I didn’t think for a second that they would win leading up to the event.

"It just shows that every team that fishes this series can strike at any moment, they had a great tournament and now I believe other teams will have their eyes on them in the future! They beat some teams that compete, nationally so they should be really proud of themselves."

The rookie team had a strong outing on Day 1 to put themselves within striking distance of the lead. Their 13.46-pound bag Saturday put them roughly a half-pound behind Niemeyer and German, who led with 14.07 pounds.

"Going into the tournament, we only had one area that we thought had the quality of fish that it was going to take to win," Conway said. "My partner, Bob Puhr, was able to find that area the weekend before during pre-fishing and that is where we started on Day 1 of the tournament. Our goal going into Day 1 was to just catch enough to stay in contention for Day 2. Fortunately that area still had the quality of fish to have us sitting in second place at the end of the day."

Conway said they were initially worried they had over-fished the area going into Day 2, but they stuck with it and pulled out a decent 12.05-pound bag. But what would have been a winning bag on many other lakes left them feeling anxious on El Dorado.

"Going back to weigh-in, we were for sure that we would be moving down the leaderboard and were just hoping to stay in the top five," Conway said. "Once we got back to weigh-in, we heard that the other teams had a tougher day also, but it wasn’t until it was just down to the last two teams that we thought we may have a chance to win.

"We were pretty shocked and excited to be able to come away with the win. That win was a great way to end what we thought was a great season for our first year. We are definitely hooked on tournament crappie fishing now and are already looking forward to next season."

Despite finishing runners-up for the state title, Niemeyer and German didn’t leave empty-handed. The second-place finish secured the Angler Team of the Year for the KCT veterans for the second straight year.

"It was a great year, we had a lot of fun chasing the points again this year," Niemeyer said. "Our number one goal was to defend the title again for back to back years. It was a close race, for sure."

Niemeyer said they were catching fish eight to 12 feet deep with his own hand-tied jigs, as they had used all year.

"We fished real clean for most of the tournaments — only two really stand out that we had costly mistakes," Niemeyer said. "Those were Melvern and the championship at El Dorado. We lost fish that really cost us in those tournaments, but that's just part of it."

Riley’s Frank Haidusek and Leavenworth’s Dalton Thomas finished third at the state championship with a two-day bag of 24.74 pounds, including the big fish at 2.77 pounds, caught by Haidusek for an $800 payday.

Topekan Dustin Hobbs finished fourth with 23.81 pounds. Faulconer, of Eudora, and teammate Allen Miller, of Baldwin City, rounded out the top five to secure a third-place finish in the season standings behind the Lawrence father-son duo of Mike and Eric Schrock, who took sixth at state with 22.87 pounds.

Following the state championship, the KCT has a bevy of anglers who have qualified to compete in the Crappie Masters National Championship from Sept. 23-26 at Ouachita River in Louisiana. Teams that qualified include Purh/Conway, Niemeyer/German, Team Schrock, Faulconer/Miller, Haidusek, Topekan Brandon Manis and Meriden’s Nic Luttman, and the Wichita-KC duo of Derek Kruger and Kalin Caton. Conway said he and Purh don’t plan to compete in nationals this year, however.

"The season turned out great," Faulconer said. "The guys all had positive things to say, everyone was happy with some of the rule changes to make the competition a little more even."

And he has even bigger plans in the works for 2021.

NOTE: Augusta’s Tom Bybee was also awarded the Big Fish of the Year award for his 3.17-pounder caught in May, also on El Dorado.