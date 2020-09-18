USM postpones football season opener, team placed under quarantine

Two University of Saint Mary Football players have tested positive for COVID-19. Acting under guidance from the Leavenworth County Health Department, USM is quarantining the entire football team for 14 days, pending the results of additional testing and ongoing contact-tracing efforts.

The university's season opener, slated for Saturday at Avila University, has been postponed as a result.

"Our primary concern is the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and our surrounding community," said USM President Sister Diane Steele. "We appreciate that our student-athletes and many Saint Mary fans may be disappointed by this delay, but strong mitigation efforts represent our best chance to ensure safety.

"We are grateful for the support of our Saint Mary students and families – as well as the support of county health authorities as we navigate this particularly challenging year. We ask for prayers for the quick recovery of our students."

A make-up date for the game against Avila will be announced as soon it's available.