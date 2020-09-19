All Salina South needed was some confidence to be a dangerous team in Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I play.

Against Campus on Friday night at Salina Stadium, the Cougars gained that confidence with a 55-35 victory over the Colts, thanks to a five-touchdown night from junior Brandt Cox.

"We knew going into the season that Brandt should be a guy that should be in the conversation for one of best (players) in the state," South coach Sam Sellers said. "He needs to be big for us, and he knows that. He’s a kid that can go out and make plays, and you get him one-on-one with people, you like that match up.

"I’m really proud of this group. This is a very talented group, and we’ve known from the get-go that once they can gain some confidence, this would be a pretty good team. I think tonight was a good first step in that direction. They were 0-2 and still hung together, and put together a good week of practice."

Cox made his impact early scoring on the Cougars’ first drive on a 5-yard touchdown making it 7-0 with 10:11 to go in the first quarter. Campus responded back with a 9-yard by Remey Buckles, but then on the ensuing kickoff, the Colts kicked to Cox.

The junior took it the distance — 92 yards — for an immediate response giving the Cougars a 13-7 lead with 5:46 left in the quarter.

"I saw (Seth) Clemmer push a dude toward the sideline, and I saw a big wide open hole," Cox said. "I then saw Jackson (Hayes) block some dudes and then I went outside of him. It was a foot race from there."

Campus then milked the clock all the way to the end of the period with Braelyn Jay scoring from 1 yard out to give the Colts a slight 14-13 lead.

After forcing a South punt, Campus went on a 91-yard drive that lasted 8:21 with Jay running it in from 15 yards out to extend its lead to 21-13.

South had one chance to drive down the field and try to tie or cut the deficit within one right before halftime.

Sophomore quarterback Weston Fries drove the Cougars down field and scrambled with no time left on the clock and found Cox for an 8-yard touchdown. Fries then found senior Colin Schreiber in the endzone for the 2-point conversion knotting things at 21.

"After that touchdown, it was clear who was going to win that afterwards," Cox said. "We were hyped in the locker room. We were ready to go in the second half."

South then came out more hyped in the second half. The Cougars forced Campus to punt three times in the third quarter that results in a pair of South touchdown drives. Fries found junior Carter Copes for an 85-yard score and Cox added a 1-yard run.

Campus pulled within seven at the start of the fourth quarter after mustering just 21 yards of total offense in the third. Corbin Williams converted a four town that resulted in a 58-yard touchdown run with 11:50 to play.

Fries threw a pair of touchdowns to Schreiber along with a Cox 8-yard run to cap off the scoring for the Cougars. Campus did pull within 14 with 3:58 to play on a 70-yard pass from Jay to Christian Sicard.

After being outgained 165 yards to 123 in the first half, the Cougars outgained the Colts, 251-167, in the second.

"They just had a different feel to them, and we got them going a little bit at halftime," Sellers said. "In the second half there, they played really explosive football and made big plays. Our defense really started stepping up, and still allowed some silly plays there at the end. I’m proud of these kids."

Fries finished his night 15 of 28 for 249 yards and four touchdowns, and earned his first win as the starting quarterback for the Cougars.

"It’s a big game for me," Fries said. "It’s like I finally got that win under my belt and don’t have to worry about it."

"What I love about Weston and I really didn’t worry about it, I knew he would come back out tonight and get things rolling," Sellers said. "He’s an incredible playmaker. He’s going to continue to get better and better, and I’m pretty excited that he’s taking snaps for the Cougars."

Cox finished the night with 112 yards on 24 carries and three rushing touchdowns, along with one receiving score and the 92-yard kick return.

"Now knowing what we can do when we have everyone playing together, it was a special night," Cox said.

South (1-2 overall, 1-1 AVCTL-I) begins a two-game road swing next Friday with a trip to Derby.