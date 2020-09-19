FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
CITY
Hayden 42, Manhattan 28
Junction City 34, Seaman 27
Lansing 41, Shawnee Heights 7
Washburn Rural 21, Pittsburg 14
BIG SEVEN LEAGUE
KC Christ Prep 42, Royal Valley 12
Perry-Lecompton 28, Holton 14
Riverside 42, Hiawatha 6
Sabetha 29, Nemaha Central 22
Sedgwick 35, Jefferson West 7
CENTENNIAL LEAGUE
Kapaun 56, Emporia 13 (Thurs.)
FLINT HILLS LEAGUE
Central Heights 37, Northern Heights 0
Chase County 50, Valley Falls 0
Council Grove 14, West Franklin 6
Osage City 45, Mission Valley 8
LYON COUNTY LEAGUE
Burlingame 54, Hartford 6
Colony-Crest 72, Marais des Cygnes Valley 22
Lebo 52, Waverly 6
Madison 53, Southern Coffey 6
Olpe 13, Lyndon 7
MID-EAST LEAGUE
Rock Creek 36, Marysville 12
Rossville 67, St. Marys 12
Silver Lake 29, Riley County 28
Wabaunsee 37, Troy 13
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
Beloit 36, Concordia 7
Chapman 46, Abilene 0
Wamego 34, Clay Center 21
NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE
Atchison County 34, McLouth 20
Jefferson North 46, Oskaloosa 14
Maur Hill 40, Nickerson 6
PIONEER LEAGUE
Anderson County 48, Santa Fe Trail 10
Burlington 54, Osawatomie 0
Iola 20, Wellsville 6
Prairie View 41, Parsons 14
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE
Axtell 64, Rock Hills 18
Canton-Galva 48, Washington County 0
Centralia 30, Jackson Heights 12
Clifton-Clyde 54, Wakefield 6
Doniphan West 44, Johnson-Brock, Neb. 22
Frankfort 62, Onaga 12
Valley Heights 60, Horton 8
AREA
Andover 35, Salina Central 6
Atchison 42, Bonner Springs 24
Herington 78, Rural Vista 32
Lawrence 42, Olathe West 14
Louisburg 32, Baldwin 6
Olathe North 35, Free State 9
Paola 35, Tonganoxie 28
Salina South 55, Campus 35
Solomon 56, Centre 26
Southeast-Saline 42, Ellsworth 0
Spring Hill 48, Ottawa 0
STATE
Andale 63, Wellington 7
Andover Central 45, Eisenhower 31
Argonia-Attica 62, Oxford 0
Aquinas 41, Miege 35
Augusta 20, Circle 12
Bentonville, Ark. 35, Mill Valley 28
Blue Valley North 42, Blue Valley Southwest 21 (Thurs.)
Blue Valley Northwest 24, Blue Valley 17 (Thurs.)
Buhler 21, Winfield 9
Caldwell 70, Norwich 24
Caney Valley 36, Erie 14
Central Plains 46, Otis-Bison 0
Chaparral 17, Sterling 7
Cheney 44, Garden Plain 7
Chetopa 58, Marmaton Valley 26
Cheylin 59, Northern Valley 13
Cimarron 22, Scott City 13
Clearwater 61, Mulvane 14
Colby 13, Ulysses 8
Columbus 26, Girard 7
Conway Springs 58, Elkhart 13
Cunningham 40, Fowler 6
Derby 35, Carroll 21
DeSoto 49, Basehor-Linwood 28
Douglass 38, Wichita Trinity 21
El Dorado 30, Labette County 14
Eureka 68, Bluestem 6
Fredonia 12, Cherryvale 8
Frontenac 28, Colgan 7
Galena 44, Riverton 0
Garden City 14, Dodge City 8
Golden Plains 62, Tribune 28
Goddard 46, Arkansas City 13
Goodland 23, Lakin 17
Haven 46, Larned 43
Hays 27, Liberal 13
Hesston 24, Pratt 15
Hodgeman County 60, Bucklin 14
Hoisington 32, Halstead 22
Holcomb 38, Southwestern Heights 12
Hoxie 52, Triplains-Brewster 6
Hugoton 63, Guymon, Okla. 13
Humboldt 30, Neodesha 22
Hutchinson 34, Maize South 33
Hutchinson Trinity 35, Belle Plaine 0
Inman 50, Sacred Heart 0
KC Piper 39, Leavenworth 14
Kingman 49, Marion 6
Kinsley 64, South Haven 32
Lakeside 44, Osborne 34
Leoti 48, Hill City 0
Little River 64, Goessel 18
Logan-Palco 64, Lincoln 14
Macksville 46, Medicine Lodge 36
Maize 34, Newton 27
McPherson 31, Great Bend 13
Minneapolis 20, Republic County 14
Moscow 55, Burrton 7
Moundridge 48, Bennington 38
Natoma 45, Weskan 0
Norton 34, Russell 28 OT
Oakley 34, Ell-Saline 7
Olathe East 36, Olathe Northwest 21
Peabody 64, Stafford 62
Phillipsburg 42, Ellis 6
Pike Valley 52, Southern Cloud 0
Pratt-Skyline 36, Pretty Prairie 18
Remington 55, Wichita Independent 30
Rolla 54, Pawnee Heights 6
Sedan 50, Central-Burden 0
Smith Center 62, Ellinwood 0
Smoky Valley 38, Hillsboro 36
South Barber 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 22
South Central 54, Kiowa County 6
South Gray 48, Minneola 0
Southeast-Cherokee 36, Northeast-Arma 14
Spearville 68, Ingalls 22
St. James Academy 42, Eudora 24
St. John 34, Fairfield 32
Sylvan-Lucas 52, Chase 0
Syracuse 27, Stanton County 0
TMP-Marian 20, Plainville 13
Udall 42, Cedar Vale-Dexter 22
Uniontown 14, Pleasanton 6
Valley Center 34, Pleasant Hill, Mo. 6
Victoria 54, WaKeeney 8
West Elk 42, Flinthills 0
Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Stockton 22
Wichita Collegiate 34, Rose Hill 31
Wichita Heights 17, Wichita West 7
Wichita Northwest 73, Wichita Southeast 0
Wilson 70, Tescott 22
Yates Center 46, St. Paul 0