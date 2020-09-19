The Hutchinson High School football team has been tested in every game this season, and that may have been the difference Friday night against Maize South.

In a game that featured seven lead changes, Hutchinson senior running back Alec McCuan rushed for a career-high 292 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Salthawks to a 34-33 win over previously undefeated Maize South.

Hutchinson now improves to 3-0 on the season and picks up its first Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I win of the season.

The Salthawks have now won all three of their games by one possession, including a one-point win at Garden City last week.

"We’re showing a lot of grit, and I think we’re starting to take pride in that," Hutchinson head coach Mike Vernon said. "It doesn’t matter the game, they just want to compete and play until the last second."

McCuan was unstoppable for Hutchinson. Even with 33 attempts, McCuan averaged 8.8 yards per carry.

Touchdown runs of 52 and 44 yards certainly did not hurt his yards per attempt.

"I like McCuan because it seems like he gets stronger throughout the game," Vernon said. "He hits the hole faster as the game progresses, but on top of that our offensive line seems to get stronger throughout the game.

"Those guys up front are doing a heck of a job, also."

McCuan, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, said the Salthawks have something to prove this season.

"Playing in front of our home crowd was amazing," McCuan said. "We have to keep working, keep progressing, and keep grinding. That’s all we’re going to do."

While McCuan was the engine that made the Hutchinson offense run, quarterback Myles Thompson and athlete Noah Khokhar did their parts.

Thompson rushed for 38 yards and two touchdowns. Khokhar also ran for 38 yards on four fewer attempts.

Both Thompson and Khokhar had clutch runs that either resulted in a touchdown, or kept a drive alive.

The Hutchinson defense also rose to the occasion. Maize South averaged 59 points a game before the Salthawks were able to hold the Mavericks to 33.

Mason Weathers had a team-high 12 tackles - two for loss - while Ben Patterson added 11, Kinser Newquist recorded 10, and Emilio Martinez finished with nine.

"We knew we’d have to slow them down and not give up easy scores," Vernon said. "Watching film, they’ve had a lot of quick drives, and we wanted to make sure they stayed in front of us. I thought we did a good job of making them drive the field."

Friday’s game was the epitome of back and forth.

Hutchinson drove right down the field in 10 plays and 68 yards, capped off by a four-yard touchdown run from McCuan, to start the game.

Maize South tied the game at seven late in the first quarter when quarterback Colin Shields dumped it off to running back Hunter Niemann for a 25-yard score.

Niemann finished the game with 107 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Early in the second quarter, McCuan broke free from 52 yards to put the Salthawks up by seven.

The Mavericks came right back with a 12-play drive, headlined by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shields to Jake Johnson.

Johnson was a force in his own right, catching 11 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

The two teams went into halftime tied at 14. Maize South took its first lead of the game midway through the third when Niemann scored from three yards out.

The snap on the ensuing PAT was bobbled, and the Mavericks did not convert on a last-ditch two-point conversion attempt.

Hutchinson regained the lead on its next possession when Thompson snuck in from two yards out. Carter Booe - who was 4/4 on extra points - gave the Salthawks a 21-20 lead with the PAT.

The drive was set up by an excellent kick return from Newquist.

Maize South went six plays and 65 yards in 1:42 to regain the lead on a Johnson receiving touchdown.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, McCuan broke free from 44 yards to give Hutchinson a 28-27 lead.

The Mavericks responded with a nine play, 82-yard drive that was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown from Niemann. The ensuing two-point conversion was unsuccessful, and Maize South clung to a five-point lead.

The game-winning drive from Hutchinson took 6:14 off the clock, went 12 plays, and ended with a one-yard touchdown from Thompson. The 6-7 senior broke the plane by stretching the ball past the Maize South defensive line in a gutsy move.

That was the last lead change of the game, although Maize South had one last chance to win the game.

On 4th and 4 inside Hutchinson territory, cornerback Maddix Heneha prevented a completion intended for Johnson to win the game.

"I think the closer the game, the more we’re starting to enjoy it," Vernon said.

Now 3-0, Hutchinson will look to remain unbeaten next week against Newton on Homecoming.

"It was a good win, but now we have to get back to business and focus on next week," McCuan said.