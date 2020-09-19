ANDOVER — In the end, Salina Central’s self-inflicted wounds proved to be fatal.

The Mustangs turned the ball over six times and did not score until midway through the fourth quarter Friday night in a 35-6 loss to Andover.

The Andover defense, which had not allowed a point over the previous five quarters, showed why by intercepting Central quarterback Parker Kavanagh on two of the first three drives of the game.

"That’s a really good football team there," Salina Central coach Mark Sandbo said of the Trojans. "It’s hard to win any game when you turn it over six times."

The first turnover proved the most costly as Quinton Born took an interception 40 yards for a touchdown with 1:32 remaining in the first quarter.

Central’s luck did not improve on the ensuing possession when the punter fielded a snap with his knee on the ground, giving Andover field position deep in Mustang territory.

After another interception, the Trojans marched down the field in six plays, capping it off with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Brady Strausz to Ethan Richardson to make it 14-0 with 7:53 to go until halftime.

The passing game never really found its rhythm for Central, though Kavanagh completed 22 of 33 attempts for 165 yards. Every time the Mustangs would string a couple of plays together, they either were penalized or turned it over.

"We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball," Sandbo said. "Credit to them, they made some good plays and made us pay."

Andover pushed it to 21-0 out of halftime when Max Middleton scored on a 1-yard dive with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter. It capped an 11-play drive that took more than five minutes off the clock.

"That’s how the game went last year," Sandbo said. "It was close and they made some plays in the second half to pull away."

Andover made it 28-0 when Strausz found Richardson, this time for a 19-yard strike over the middle. Then Josh Sparks sprinted 91 yards with 6:34 remaining in the game to make it 35-0 in favor of the Trojans.

Sophomore Kenyon McMillan broke free through the middle of the Andover defense for a 47-yard touchdown with 6:17 left for Salina Central’s only score.

"Our guys never quit," Sandbo said. "There’s a lot of these guys on our team who understand what it means to wear that name across your chest. I was proud of how they continued to fight."

Ezavyar Jackson had nine catches for 91 yards, including a 32-yard reception between two defenders in the fourth quarter.

Andover ran for 272 yards on 44 carries and had 323 yards of total offense.

The Mustangs fell to 0-3 on the season and will play host to Valley Center on Friday.