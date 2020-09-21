The Ottawa University soccer teams split matches Friday against Bethany at AdventHealth Field.

The men fell 2-1 in double overtime to the Swedes. The women lost 2-0.

The Bethany men scored just two minutes into the second overtime period to nip the Braves.

The first half saw no scoring with Ottawa firing seven shots. The second half was spirited.

In the 76th minute, Ottawa’s Jonathan Rawayo scored and gave the Braves a 1-0 lead. Bethany evened the game at 1-1 in the 86th minute. It stayed that way until the second overtime.

It was Rawayo’s first goal of the season. Gage Powers finished with 14 saves in 102 minutes in goal. Ottawa fell to 0-3.

The women were held scoreless in the defensive battle. Bethany scored two late goals to upend Ottawa.

Ottawa finished with six shots. Keep Jordan Burrow made three saves.