Another new sport will make its debut at Kansas Wesleyan for the 2021-22 school year.

KWU announced Tuesday that men’s volleyball will be added as the school’s 25th varsity sport. It is the second new sport that has been added by KWU director of athletics Steve Wilson after women’s flag football was announced earlier this year.

"Men's volleyball is fast, fun and exciting to watch," Wilson said in a statement. "It was a smart addition, we already have an outstanding facility for the sport (Mabee Arena) and there's not a lot of major expense.

"The court is the same, the net just needs to be a bit higher (than for women's volleyball), and the men play with a slightly different volleyball, but otherwise it's all the same."

Wesleyan will join fellow Kansas Conference school Ottawa in offering the sport, along with Central Christian in McPherson. A total of 48 NAIA schools currently play men’s volleyball, with the season running from January to April.

Men’s volleyball has been an NAIA sport since the 2018-19 season, and would have crowned its second national champion this past spring, but the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A national search for a head coach for the Coyotes’ new program is currently underway.

"We are on an aggressive timeline to fill the head coaching role, to give as much time as possible to recruit the roster for the 2021-22 academic year," Wilson said. "A great list of candidates will surface, as this position will draw national interest.

"I've been associated with men's volleyball for more than a decade, and the level of talent in the coaching pool is immense. I am excited to fill this role and begin another new era of Coyote athletics."