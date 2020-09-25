Pleasant Ridge volleyball capped a 4-0 week Thursday with home wins against Riverside (25-15, 25-16) and Troy (25-7, 25-8). The Lady Rams have won 10 straight matches since starting the season 4-3.

The Lady Rams picked up their first two wins of the week Tuesday on the road against Valley Falls (25-11, 25-21) and Jackson Heights (25-18, 26-24).

Felicity Worsham led Pleasant Ridge in kills with 19 followed by Emma Langley with 10. Bailey Ko led the way in digs with 24 followed by Kelsey Theis with 21. Kelsi Ko picked up 30 assists and Gabbi Watkins had 11.

The Lady Rams are back in action Tuesday when they host McLouth and Horton.