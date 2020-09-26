All four high school football teams around Leavenworth County were in action Friday with the Pioneers of Leavenworth High School (1-2) leading the way in a 34-3 victory against Shawnee Heights at Pioneer Stadium.

The Pioneers were led by freshman quarterback Eddie McLaughlin and senior running back Keenan Brown.

McLaughlin led Leavenworth down the field on the game’s opening drive and scored on a keeper from one yard out. Brown capped the Pioneers’ next offensive drive with a four-yard touchdown run to put Leavenworth up 13-0.

Shawnee Heights got on the board after turning a McLaughlin interception into a field goal to trail 13-3 at halftime.

Brown scored his second touchdown of the game on a 17-yard run followed by a 50-yard scamper by McLaughlin to give Leavenworth a 27-3 lead.

The Pioneers added another late score as McLaughlin found Jacob Robinson through the air for a 52-yard touchdown pass.

The Pioneers are at home next week and will host Lansing. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium.

In other action

Lansing (3-1) fell to De Soto (3-1) 40-35 Friday for its first loss of the season despite four-total touchdowns from quarterback Caden Crawford.

The Lions scored on the first play from scrimmage with a 79-yard touchdown pass from Crawford to Malik Benson.

The Wildcats quickly ripped off 19 unanswered points to lead 19-7 but the Lions responded with 21 unanswered points of their own to retake the lead.

Shawn Patton scored his second touchdown of the season on a 17-yard run, followed by another connection between Crawford and Benson for 17 yards. Crawford capped the run with a 1-yard keeper as the half was ending to give the Lions a 28-19 lead at the break.

The Wildcats came out of the locker room and matched the Lions’ first-half run with a flurry of scores to lead 40-28 in the fourth quarter.

Crawford found Dylan Ward late in the game for a 6-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 40-35 but the Lions were unable to get the ball back as the Wildcats took a knee to end the game.

Lansing will be on the road next week against Leavenworth. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium.

Basehor-Linwood fell to 1-3 Friday in a 42-35 loss to St. James Academy.

The Thunder opened the scoring and led 6-0 early in the first quarter but Bobcat quarterback Isaac Stanton found Jordan Brown from 17 yards out to get Basehor-Linwood on the board. St. James took the lead back after recovering a fumble from Ethan Huber to lead 12-7 after one quarter. Zack Sisemore opened the second-quarter scoring with a nine-yard touchdown run to give the Bobcats a 14-12 lead. The Thunder responded with a touchdown of their own but Stanton and Brown made their second connection of the game, this time from 10-yards out. St. James added two consecutive touchdowns to lead 35-21. Sisemore scored his second touchdown of the night to bring the Bobcats within seven but the Thunder responded again to lead 42-28. Stanton got his third touchdown of the night when he found Chants Nelson to bring the score within seven again at 42-35 but the Bobcats were unable to get another shot on offense to even the score.

The Bobcats are scheduled to face Shawnee Heights on the road Friday. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge (0-2) fell to Mission Hills 37-8 Friday on the road in the Ram’s first game since the team was forced to postpone two games and quarantine due to positive cases of COVID-19. The Rams are scheduled to host McLouth Friday. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.