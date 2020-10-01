This week’s high school football slate will be missing a key matchup as Lansing (3-1) and Leavenworth (1-2) were forced to cancel Friday’s matchup due to concerns surrounding a positive COVID-19 case at Lansing High School.

The Pioneers had originally agreed to face 4A McPherson Friday before changing course and announcing the game with Lansing was back on, only to announce its cancellation Wednesday.

With both the Pioneers and Lions out of action, Basehor-Linwood and Pleasant Ridge will be the lone Leavenworth County teams in action Friday. Here is a preview of both matchups:

Basehor-Linwood (1-3) vs. Shawnee Heights (1-3)

Where: Kiester FieldWhen: 7 p.m. FridayStat leaders:

Isaac Stanton (QB): 64.6 completion %, 1,014 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jordan Brown (WR): 30 receptions, 480 yards and seven touchdowns

Zack Sisemore (RB): 94 carries, 548 yards and eight touchdowns

Pleasant Ridge (0-2) vs. McLouth (0-4)

Where: Pleasant Ridge High SchoolWhen: 7 p.m. FridayStat leaders: N/A