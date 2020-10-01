For a few hours, it looked like the Bethel College football team was taking an unexpected bye week on Fall Fest weekend.

But another opponent was found, and the Threshers look like they will play.

The originally scheduled opponent, Southwestern, had some COVID-19 cases diagnosed on campus. Stepping in to take the Moundbuilders’ place is 0-2 MidAmerica Nazarene of Olathe.

Bethel will host Southwestern at 1 p.m. Nov. 7.

Bethel is 3-0 after a 51-21 dismantling of Sterling last week in KCAC play.

MidAmerica Nazarene opened the season with a 30-13 win over William Penn. After a week off, the Pioneers fell to Clarke 55-28. Both opponents were members of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

MANU is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

The Pioneers have used two quarterbacks this season. Levi Taylor played against William Penn, hitting 16 of 25 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Blake Atkins got the start against Clarke, hitting 15 of 28 passes for 359 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Caleb Tanis leads the receiving corps with five catches for 225 yards and three touchdowns, all against Clarke. Kobe Hardin has eight catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Jairan Manning is the Pioneers’ leading rusher with 48 carries for 119 yards.

The defense is led by Jackson Berck with 23 total tackles and Jalen McQueen with 22. Berck has four fumble recoveries.

Bethel is led by Chantz Scurry with 64 carries for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Kayden Christiansen has 40 carries for 184 yards. Camryn Harrison has 11 carries for 151 yards and two touchowns.

Quarterback Zach Esau has 45 carries for 165 yards with five touchdowns. Esau has hit eight of 15 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns. Brayden Francis has five of those catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Tanner Galliart has the rest of them for 32 yards and a score.

The defense is led by Dominic Brown with 19 total tackles, Josh Seabolt with 18 total tackles and Steven Marks with 16 total tackles.

Three games into the season, Bethel leads the nation (NAIA) in punt average (46.3), rushing offense (1,156 yards), rushing offense per game (385.3) and total sacks (10.5). Bethel is second in scoring offense (140), pass efficiency (222.9), and third down conversion (61%). Bethel is third in sacks allowed (1) and sacks per game (.3).