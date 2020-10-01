The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team will look for its fourth straight victory when the Monarchs travel to Ellis on Friday night.

The Monarchs (3-1) opened Class 2A District 7 play with a 32-0 win over previously-unbeaten Syracuse last Friday. Quarterback Kade Harris rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 129 yards and a touchdown. Andrew Schwartz had a pick-six for the Monarch defense.

Ellis enters with a 1-3 mark. The Railroaders opened with a 32-0 win over Russell but have dropped three straight games to Norton (42-20), Phillipsburg (42-6) and Lakin (18-12).

Railers’ quarterback Tegan Cain has for thrown for 521 yards and three touchdowns on the season while Konnor Pfeifer has rushed for 273 yards and three TDs. Pfeifer also has a team-high 47 tackles.

Hays High is expected to have a bye Friday. The Indians were unable to secure a replacement opponent after Abilene had to cancel Friday’s scheduled game because of COVID-19 concerns in its district.

HHS will host its homecoming next Friday against Dodge City.