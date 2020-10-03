Through five contests, Shawnee Heights football coach Jason Swift has zeroed in on what he believes to be the biggest recurring problem facing his T-Birds.

"We just can’t seem to catch momentum," Swift said, "and bring it with us."

Exhibit A? Look no further than Friday night’s home contest against Basehor-Linwood.

The T-Birds jumped out to an early lead only to surrender 41 unanswered points in what became a 47-16 defeat to the Bobcats. Senior quarterback Isaac Stanton finished 20-for-25 passing with four touchdowns for Basehor-Linwood, while junior running back Zach Sisemore ensured the visitors had a balanced attack with 19 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

Heights held a 10-6 advantage early in the second quarter following a 1-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Hunter Wohler, but it didn’t take Basehor-Linwood long to respond. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Sisemore broke loose for a 70-yard scoring scamper.

It was loudest score of an opening stretch that saw the Bobcats put up touchdowns on each of their first five possessions.

"We make good plays and then we give it back," Swift said. "Right now it’s just something we’re trying to get figured out. Once we learn, ‘Hey, we’re doing great things, let’s keep it going,’ good things will happen to us."

Swift acknowledged Sisemore’s seismic touchdown run was a momentum killer.

"It was a gut-punch because our kids worked hard," Swift said. "It’s the same kids on offense as it is on defense, so they’re all in it together. It’s a gut-punch because we can’t seem to take momentum and keep it on our side.

"(Sisemore) ran hard. Their line blocked hard, and he ran through some tackles. That was the best game I’ve seen that running back play all year."

Heights fell to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the United Kansas Conference, while Basehor-Linwood improved to 2-3 and 2-1 in UKC play. Swift said he knew "without a doubt" that the Bobcats were better than their record entering play Friday would’ve indicated.

"We watched them on film and they’ve got some of the best receivers in the league from last year returning — I think two of ’em were (UKC) first team. So we knew our hands were full on the outside," Swift said. "Yeah, their record is deceiving. They’ve played tough opponents throughout the year. They’re good."

Heights’ next opportunity to prove its own record is deceiving will come next Friday in a home contest against De Soto.

"We’re going to be here (Saturday) morning, we’re going to meet because we believe in it and we’re just going to keep on working," Swift said. "Once we get all 11 playing on the field, every kid bought in and every coach doing the best they can, then I think we’ll end up doing some good things."

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 47, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 16

Basehor-Linwood (2-3, 2-1 UKC);6;21;14;6;—;47

Shawnee Heights (1-4, 0-3 UKC);3;7;0;6;—;16

Shawnee Heights — Salamanca 28 field goal

Basehor-Linwood — Sisemore 12 run (kick failed)

Shawnee Heights — Wohler 1 run (Salamanca kick)

Basehor-Linwood — Sisemore 70 run (Riddell kick)

Basehor-Linwood — Swan 17 pass from Stanton (Riddell kick)

Basehor-Linwood — J. Brown 14 pass from Stanton (Riddell kick)

Basehor-Linwood — Sisemore 8 run (Riddell kick)

Basehor-Linwood — J. Brown 20 pass from Stanton (Riddell kick)

Basehor-Linwood — McGowan 24 pass from Stanton (kick failed)

Shawnee Heights — Wohler 3 run (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Basehor-Linwood: Sisemore 19-174, J. Harris 9-36, Huber 1-1, Stanton 2-(minus) 10. Shawnee Heights: Sanders 19-55, Wohler 14-23, J. Smith 1-2, Salamanca 1-(minus) 2.

Passing — Basehor-Linwood: Stanton 20-25-0, 240 yards, Garrison 1-1-0, 15 yards. Shawnee Heights: Wohler 10-24-0, 147 yards.

Receiving — Basehor-Linwood: J. Brown 5-87, Huber 7-53, Swan 3-36, McGowan 2-29, Sisemore 1-10, G. Brown 1-5, Ruud 1-15, Engel 1-20. Shawnee Heights: Davis Jr. 5-57, Showalter 3-56, Myers 1-29, Carver 1-5.

Punting — Basehor-Linwood: Tickles 1-4. Shawnee Heights: Salamanca: 3-42.3.