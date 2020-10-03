It was the same tune for the Newton High School football team in week five of the season with penalties, mistakes and turnovers leading to a 30-10 loss to Maize South Friday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play at Fischer Field.

Newton spotted the Mavericks a 21-point lead and then got back in the game by the end of the third quarter. South, 3-1 overall and 1-1 in league play, pulled away in the fourth quarter.

"We made some mistakes there — penalties in the red zone twice in a row," Newton coach Chris Jaax said. "We took some negative plays. We had a lot of mistakes when we got in the red zone. That’s disappointing. Defensively, we had our good moments, and we had big plays that we gave up. We just have to put it all together better."

Maize South was led by Colin Shields, who hit 11 of 24 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Shields also rushed for a touchdown. Evan Cantu had 27 carries for 167 yards rushing and a touchdown. Jake Johnson had eight catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Newton’s Ben Schmidt hit 21 of 35 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. Peyton Maxwell had eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. Kenyon Forest had 21 carries for 103 yards rushing.

Maize South scored on three of its first four possessions. The second score came off a Railer turnover to set up a 44-yard pass from Shields to Johnson.

Newton finally sustained a drive on its third possession of the game, going from the Railer 35 to the Maize South 12, but 25 yards in penalties put Newton back at the Maverick 37, where the Railers turned the ball over on downs. Seven plays later, Shields hit Johnson for an 18-yard pass play.

Newton overcame some penalties to end the half with a scoring drive. Ben Schmidt hit a seven-yard pass to Peyton Maxwell for the touchdown with 17 seconds left in the half.

Newton stopped South on downs to start the second half and moved inside the Maverick 15, where a sack and a penalty set up a 43-yard Collin Hershberger field goal.

After trading stops, a Newton punt snap went out of the end zone for a safety with 9:14 remaining. On the subseqent possession, Maize South went 67 yards in 16 plays, scoring on a four-yard Cantu run with 4:15 to play.

Newton got to the South 4 on first down with under three minutes to play, but a sack and three incomplete passes ended the drive with 1:56 to play.

Newton drops to 0-5, 0-4 in league play, and hosts Goddard at 7 p.m. Friday. The Lions are 4-1 after a 31-10 win over Goddard Eisenhower.

"They’re good too," Jaax said. "We just have to get better."