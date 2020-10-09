VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHEAST SPLITS: At Hoisington, Southeast of Saline fell to the host Cardinals, 25-13, 25-20, but bounced back with a 20-25, 25-16, 25-23 over Hesston on Thursday night.

Makenzie Boley led the Trojans with nine kills and three aces. Karsyn Schlesener had eight kills and 18 assists, with Makenna Bartholomew adding eight kills.

Lexi Jacobson recorded 11 digs and six kills.

SOCCER

MAIZE SOUTH 9, SALINA SOUTH 0: At Maize, Salina South lost its fifth straight match on Thursday to fall below the .500 mark for the first time.

Maize South rolled to a 4-0 halftime lead and scored twice in the first minute of the second for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I victory. Adam Dyer had a hat trick to lead the Mavericks, scoring once in the first half and twice in the second. Raul Gerhardus and Robert Giroux eachadded two goals.

South (5-6-1, 0-4 AVCTL) did not manage a single shot on goal against the Maize South defense.